Stevens wins pageant

March 26, 2021

Johnna Stevens was named Teen Miss Virginia American Star Achievement 2021.

Published 6:00 am Friday, March 26, 2021

Johnna Stevens was crowned the new Teen Miss Virginia American Star Achievement 2021 Sunday, March 14.

Stevens is the daughter of Jennifer and Bobby Amos of Cumberland. Johnna is in the eighth grade at Cumberland County Middle School.

She was chosen for her title based on community service, academics, individual honors/awards and additional achievements.

