Stevens wins pageant
Johnna Stevens was crowned the new Teen Miss Virginia American Star Achievement 2021 Sunday, March 14.
Stevens is the daughter of Jennifer and Bobby Amos of Cumberland. Johnna is in the eighth grade at Cumberland County Middle School.
She was chosen for her title based on community service, academics, individual honors/awards and additional achievements.
Meherrin native named Master Chief of Navy Reserve
Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force, Vice Adm. John Mustin announced recently that Master Chief Petty Officer... read more