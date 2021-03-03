Single-dose vaccine approved

Statewide coronavirus numbers continue to inch downward amidst the news surrounding the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization (EUA) of a third COVID-19 vaccine, the first which can be administered in a single dose.

Saturday, Feb. 27, the FDA issued an EUA for the Janssen single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for individuals ages 18 or older.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in Beerse, Belgium, is owned by the company Johnson & Johnson.

Although not as effective as its Pfizer and Moderna counterparts, the Janssen vaccine’s one-dose process is predicted to have a positive effect on the speed of vaccine rollout. Additionally, the Janssen vaccine has a long shelf life and can be stored for months at standard refrigeration temperatures rather than ultra-cold temps.

The approval is welcome news after several weeks of encouraging COVID statistics for Virginia.

Monday, March 1, the state was continuing to see a small drop in its coronavirus figures, although the decrease is beginning to slow compared to the massive drop seen in February.