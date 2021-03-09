Scotty Wade Spillman, 69 of Farmville, went to be with the Lord, his mother and brothers on Saturday, March 6 after a hard battle with several health complications.

A friend to everyone and known by all, Scotty was an avid baseball and softball player and was known for his excellent carpentry skills. Anything that he could imagine he could build with ease. His creativity in carpentry and talent at sports were awe-inspiring to all. Scotty often built and gave away beautiful pieces of furniture and items for family members and friends. Anyone who knew Scotty has a story to tell of his past that could humor, entertain, or educate any person.

He started his career as an electrician with Frank Watson, with whom he gained great knowledge, then joined Wilson Electric soon thereafter. Scotty was part of a family-run business, Spillman Construction with his brothers. He finished his working career as a member of the team at Grant’s Glass in Farmville.

Scotty is survived by his loving daughter, Stephanie Baldwin (Ben); two grandsons, Preston Sutton (Taylor) and Landon Sutton and two month old great-grandson, Lucas Sutton. Scotty is also survived by his brother, Terry Spillman (Sandy) and sister, Susan Pembelton (Ray); three aunts, Pauline Shores, Kathryn Lockner and Nevada Guinn and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Alice (Nana) Spillman; two brothers, Billy and Denny Spillman and a sister, Virginia.

Family will receive friends Saturday, March 13 from 1 – 2 p.m. at the pavilion at Cumberland Presbyterian Church and a graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.