Scholarship deadline set
Applications and guidelines for Andrew B. Weatherford Memorial Christian Scholarship may be obtained by contacting Friendship Baptist Church at (434) 736-8572 or emailing friendshipbc239@yahoo.com.
The deadline for completed applications is Friday, May 7, by 4 p.m. for consideration by the Selection Committee.
You Might Like
Rabid dog found in Cumberland
The Cumberland County Health Department has a confirmed rabies case in a dog in the vicinity of Salem Church Road... read more