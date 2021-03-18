Sarah Patricia Fitzgerald Turner passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on March 15, into the arms of her Heavenly Father. She was born on July 12, 1936 in Roanoke to Elmer and Ola May Cayton Fitzgerald.

Sarah was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Sarah is survived by; her husband, Ray; her sister, Susan Bellinger; daughters, Sue Turner, Mitzi Shannon (George Foret), Kelly Perkins (Jimmy) and Traci Turner and son, Paul Turner.

Sarah’s parents and her sister, Joyce Hutson, preceded her in death.

Sarah was blessed by eight grandchildren who provided some of the happiest moments of her later life: Joshua Perkins, Jarad Perkins, Megan Turner, Sarah Perkins Basinger (Bryce), Morgan Tapp (Adam), Mathew Turner, McKensey Turner and Ty Turner. She was also blessed with 10 great grandchildren who always brought a smile to her face: Camryn, Dezavier, Addison, Chance, Noah, Ryleigh, Hayden, Kaitlyn, Grace and Christian. Sarah is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Sarah worked at Southern States Cooperative as a bookkeeper and was a buyer of children’s clothes for Belk Department Store. She also served on the Cumberland County Electoral Board. Her passions included watching the Atlanta Braves play, celebrating the holidays and birthdays with her extended family, spending vacations at Myrtle Beach, enjoying time with her family in Georgia and always making sure the house was filled with the aroma of her delicious cooking.

The family greatly appreciates how Sarah’s daughter, Traci, was unselfishly devoted to caring for her full time at home, and how her son-in-law, Jimmy, spent substantial time taking her to doctor’s appointments and tending to other needs outside of the house.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Massey Cancer Center at Virginia Commonwealth University at Box 843042, Richmond, VA 23284-3042.

There will be a private service on Friday, March 19 at 2 p.m. in Center Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.