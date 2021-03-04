Saint Joseph Chambers, 86 of Appomattox, passed away on Feb.24 in Mechanicville. He was the son of the late Willie Anderson Chambers and Blanche Mae Bigelow Chambers.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Pearl Chambers, one great grandson, Jaylen Hix; two daughters-in-law, Patricia Chambers and Joyce Ann Chambers and twelve siblings.

Saint Joseph leaves to cherish loving memories his children, Joseph Chambers and Willie Chambers (Clara), both of Appomattox, Shirley Chambers-Wheeler (Tonny) of Cullen and Daisy Green (William) of Pamplin; six grandchildren, Antonio Chambers (Selena) of Buckingham, Ansionette Hix (Andre Thomas, Sr., fiancé) of Farmville, Vaylene Davis, Aaron Chambers, Quentin Chambers and Brittany Chambers, all of Appomattox; eight step-grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren including his special great grandchildren, Rayshaun Wheeler, Damien Chambers and Kia Chambers; one brother, Abraham Lincoln Chambers (Connie) of Meherrin and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including family friends, Andre Thomas Jr., D’Andrea Thomas and Michael Thomas.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home Chapel in Brookneal with interment at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Pamplin. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements were by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.