Rodriguez graduates from WGU

Brenda Rodriguez of Farmville has earned a MBA, health care management degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated more than 218,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.

WGU has recognized 14,146 undergraduate and 15,640 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees since July 2, 2020. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor’s degree was two years, three months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was one year, four months.

The average age for those who graduated is 37 years old.