Remainder of hoops season canceled

Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) Athletics announced Feb. 21 that the school’s basketball team will not complete the remainder of its 2021 season. This is in accordance with the college’s Health and Safety Protocols.

The Tigers’ remaining two regular season games against Virginia Wesleyan University, set for Thursday, Feb. 25, and Eastern Mennonite University, set for Saturday, Feb. 27, were canceled. The Tigers will not participate in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Tournament scheduled for March 4-11.

H-SC completes the abbreviated 2021 campaign with a final overall record of 2-4, including a 1-3 run in the ODAC. The Tigers finished their season on a two-game winning streak and played all six of their games this winter on the road.