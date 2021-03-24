Rebecca Eggleston departed this life peacefully on Sunday, March 21 at Kempsville Health and Rehab in Virginia Beach.

She was born in Cumberland on June 14, 1939. Rebecca was affectionately known as “Becky” and “Aunt Rebecca” by her family and friends. She lived her life mostly in Cumberland and Farmville and the last four years of her life, she lived in Virginia Beach with her family. She attended Luther P. Jackson High School in Cumberland. Rebecca was born to Mary and Charles Eggleston.

She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Charles Eggleston; seven grandchildren, Charles, Jasmine, Kaylee, Kelsey, Kyle, Ryan and Sierra; one great grandchild, Solar; sister, Katherine J. Brown (Joseph); nieces, Christina Brown (Theodore), Joette Brown (Cliff), Tangy Smith (Edward) and Erica Brown-Meredith (Troy); great nieces and nephews, Addyson, Alex, Joshua, Jordan, Asia, Christopher and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services were held 2 p.m., Thursday, March 25 at Metropolitan Funeral Service 120 W. Berkley Ave, Norfolk, VA.