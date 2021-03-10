Rabid dog found in Cumberland

The Cumberland County Health Department has a confirmed rabies case in a dog in the vicinity of Salem Church Road in District 4.

According to a press release from Cumberland County, there is also a known human exposure in that vicinity. Health Department personnel have contacted individuals associated with the rabid dog. Citizens in the vicinity of the situation should be advised to use caution when dealing with unknown animals, the release said.

Please contact the health department if you live in the vicinity of Salem Church Road, and if you or someone you know may have had possible human or animal exposure.

Pet owners should remember the best way to protect themselves, their families, and pets is to keep their pets and other animals up to date on vaccinations.

The phone number for the Cumberland County Health Department is (804) 492-4661. Cumberland County Animal Control may be reached at (804) 492-3076.