Paul Lowell Smith, of New Canton, died March 16. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 20, at 11 a.m. in the Buckingham Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 19, from 3 until 7 p.m. at the Dunkum Funeral Home. Masks are required.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Arvonia Volunteer Fire Dept.