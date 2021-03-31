Pantry to host Eggstravaganza
Delma’s Food Pantry in Cumberland will have a Spring Eggstravaganza Thursday, April 1 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the food pantry on Anderson Highway.
The Easter bunny will be on hand for photos. There will also be games and door prizes.
Take home meals will also be available.
