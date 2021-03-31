March 31, 2021

Pantry to host Eggstravaganza

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Delma’s Food Pantry in Cumberland will have a Spring Eggstravaganza Thursday, April 1 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the food pantry on Anderson Highway.

The Easter bunny will be on hand for photos. There will also be games and door prizes.

Take home meals will also be available.

