Murders in cities far outnumber mass shootings

To the Editor:

I read with great interest the latest letters concerning gun reform in the U.S.

In 2020, 774 murders occurred in Chicago, 447 murders occurred in New York, 262 murders occurred in St. Louis and Los Angeles had 300 murders in 2020.

These numbers are amazing to anyone that values human life.

In my opinion, they aren’t as useful to the current media in our country as the 10 shot in Colorado in one episode of crazed anger.

Bad news sells. It sells because for some reason humans seem to enjoy bad news. A NASCAR race with five lead changes and no wrecks is boring.

Personally, in my opinion, the family unit is slowly fading in America and being replaced by supposedly good government guidance. I would prefer parental guidance over government guidance.

A perfect example to me is the DMV and our governor here in Virginia. Walmart and Virginia ABC stores have functioned at full bore during the pandemic, but the DMV has become a private medical facility, by appointment only. Shut them down for a week and have Chick-Fil-A train all the DMV employees, and let them again realize they are a state agency that is in place to serve the automotive needs of Virginia taxpayers.

William M. Frame

Cumberland