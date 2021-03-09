Luther Edward Davis Sr., 79 of New Canton, passed peacefully into his Lord’s arms at home with his loving wife beside him on March 4. He was born the seventh of nine children to the late Willie H. and Annie Ripley Davis in Arvonia on Nov. 4, 1941.

Luther was preceded in death by two sons, Luke and Tommy Davis; four brothers, Willie, Richard, John M. and Herman Davis, Sr. and sister-in-law, Judy Wiseman Mills.

Luther worked for Slim Christian, Maynard Dunkum, Arvonia-Buckingham Slate, Solite Corp. before retiring from Edgecomb Metals after 25 years there.

Luther is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Wiseman Davis, one daughter, Lisa Davis-Smith of New Canton; grandsons, Stan Michael Mitchell of Charlottesville and Devin Smith of Richmond; granddaughter, Ashley Davis Haldane of Buckingham; great-grandsons, Gavin M., Conor D. Mitchell and Zane Haldane and great-granddaughters, Kenzi Painter, Bella Mitchell and Avery Smith. He is survived by three sisters, Marie D. Parker, Annie Mae D. Wharam and Shelby D. Jones (Johnny) and brother, Clarence J. Davis (Agnes), all of Arvonia; friends loved as family, Betty and James Spencer and Carol Barker Bragg and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Special thanks to our entire Hospice of the Piedmont team, especially, Angela Barbour, Dr. Lanford and all the staff and an awesome special thanks to our grandson, Stan Michael.

Graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 10 at 2 p.m. in the Arvon Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Christian School, c/o Pastor Ben Brewer, 31139 N. James Madison Hwy, New Canton, VA 23123, earmarked for Scholarship Fund for Gavin M. Mitchell.

I cannot begin to express enough thanks to ALL of my family and friends who have helped so much during Luther’s illness. You all are true blessings!

Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn in charge of arrangements.