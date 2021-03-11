The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce recently awarded Sunrise Learning Center with the March “Looking Our Best” award. Sunrise Learning Center has added a new pavilion, a teepee and made significant interior and exterior improvements to its facility. Pictured are, from left, Kerry Mossler, Dr. Deborah Carrington, Dr. Hood Frazier, Lindsey Nelson, Sinclair Brydon, Natalia Kelly-Kimmel, Suzanne Towler, Anne Tyler Paulek and students in kindergarten and first and second grade. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)