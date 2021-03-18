LETTER — Thanks to CVHC

To the Editor:

In the midst of the fear and many uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, I want to thank the amazing staff at Central Virginia Health Services (formerly known as Central Virginia Community Health Center) for the efficient manner in which they have held their vaccination clinics.

Phone calls are returned, and you are given the date of your first vaccination. It moves like a well-oiled machine with staff and nurses who come to your car for registration information, then in a few minutes you are given your shot and after a 15-minute wait you are given your card indicating the time and date of your second shot.

My husband and I received our second shot today, and I truly want to congratulate this team for their professionalism and quick handling of the flow of patients from start to finish. Thanks for the great job and your care and concern for our community.

You should feel very proud of yourselves!

Faye Shumaker

Dillwyn