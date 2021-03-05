LETTER — Living life in ‘No Man’s Land’

To the Editor:

It seems so strange living my whole 54-year existence in Virginia, where regardless of political party or economic status, our leaders think we’re where we need to be.

Having moved from Charlottesville to Prince Edward County 15 years ago, I realize what is meant to be in “No Man’s Land.”

An area represented on a state level by Republicans and on a local level by a mixture, yet none of them stand up for the best interest of the citizens. We have tried with several unsuccessful attempts to receive actions on several issues.

We’ve tried to get understanding of how Longwood University, a tier 1c COVID group, managed to jump over 1a and 1b COVID groups, yet the majority of local and state politicians as well as media like “6 On Your Side” or “12 On Your Side” aren’t really on our sides at all.

We have requested answers as to why 75% of us lost power, phone and internet services for days, while companies use the “worst storm in 100 years” excuse when we’ve had worse storms than this. Why are Southside Electric Cooperative and Touchstone Energy not being called to answer?

We have tried to inquire why Crossroads Community Services, our state and federal area mental and health services board, has had two suspicious deaths of clients under their care. This was so serious that our Commonwealth’s Attorney Megan Clark thought it needed investigating by Virginia State Police, with no outcome or follow-up. Also, this same board has caused destruction to its public housing sector.

I find it strange how those of us living in rural Virginia, who pay the same state and local taxes are ran to every time there’s an election and who are supposed to receive the same representation and treatment as others, somehow fall through the cracks, or are silenced, by the very ones who are supposed to be working for us.

I find it strange in 2021 that rural Virginia has so many “No Man’s Lands,” where income levels are lagging behind, yet expenses are growing. Where taxes are increasing, and services are stagnate or nonexistent. Where future generations look to tomorrow with despair, more than enthusiasm, and where the system only works for those with connections or means, more than for everyone.

Though laws, bills and ordinances are passed, they mean nothing and do not apply to those of us living in, “No Man’s Land, Virginia.”

Kenneth Jackson

Rice