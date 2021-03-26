LETTER — How many more have to die?

To the Editor:

These people who were murdered in Colorado died in defense of gun rights. We all know that gun rights are far more important than the right for innocent people to live. This killer is white. If he were black, there would be no problem to put 100 bullets in him.

“Christian” religious sects such as the Catholic church, evangelicals and others have crusades against abortion. What happens to the unwanted and unloved babies? Is this killer one of them? Was Jeffrey Dahmer? The young killers of the school children or the thousands of blacks in our jails, were they wanted and loved?

If “Christians” are anti-abortion, where is the voice for common sense relating to guns? People make up morality to suit themselves. It is in the name of “their” freedom.

Marie Flowers

Buckingham