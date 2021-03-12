Landfill Alert Committee meets Sunday

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will hosting its regular monthly meeting Sunday, March 14, at 3 p.m. Attendees may join the virtual meeting by phone by calling (671) 317-3122 and entering 378-814-269. The guest speaker will be Delegate Lee Ware who will provide a General Assembly update. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the impact the mega landfill will have on the area.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs is having inside services only at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. There will be no Sunday school at this time. Pastor Jeff Worley invites all to attend. For more information contact Worley at (434) 942-4652 or on his home phone at (434) 283-4657.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Elaine Myers of Richmond Friday, March 12; Annie May Miles, 85 years young, Wednesday, March 17; and Earl Swink of Farmville on Thursday, March 18.

Belated happy birthday wishes are sent out this week to our special friends Sherman Carter, age 51, Tuesday, March 2, and his mom Annie Carter, age 97, on Wednesday, March 3, both of Cumberland.

Ralph and Fern Dunnavant of Dillwyn visited the home of Gladys Lesueur of Dillwyn last weekend.

Our sympathy is extended to the Davis family of New Canton. Luther Edward Davis Sr., age 79, of New Canton went home to be with the Lord Thursday, March 4. He will be greatly missed by all.

Our sympathy is also extended to the Hicks family of Dillwyn. Hilda Marie (Catlett) Hicks, age 85, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 3. She will be greatly missed by all and remembered for her beautiful solo singing voice as she sang gospel music for many years throughout the area.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will be hosting in-house services only Sunday at 10 a.m. until further notice. Masks are required for in-house services. Attendees may tune in from the parking lot on FM 87.9 if they do not feel comfortable coming inside. Pastor Tommy Armstrong and the congregation invites all to attend.

Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Goldhill Area of New Canton, will host in-house services every Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. Social distancing and masks are required. Participants must sit in family groups.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery is sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

Eastern Standard Time ends and Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday March 14. So set your clocks ahead (spring forward) one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.