John William “Billy” Johnson, of Prospect, husband of the late Dolores Hunter Johnson, departed this life March 16 in Farmville.

Born Feb. 11, 1933 in Prospect, he was the son of the late John Archer and Minnie Fitzpatrick Johnson. Mr. Johnson graduated from Farmville High School and then served a distinguished 20-year career in the U.S. Army. He served during the Korean and Vietnam Wars and was most proud of his tour in Vietnam, where he served as a direct aide to General Creighton W. Abrams, Jr., who commanded military operations during the Vietnam War. “Johnny”, as he was known in the Army, was truly a soldier’s soldier and exhibited deep loyalty to his profession and to the Army.

After his retirement from the Army, “Billy”, as he was known on the farm, enjoyed a 10-year career with Farmer’s Cooperative, now Southern States, where he became a professional driver of fertilizer and spray trucks.

He is survived by his children, John Charles Johnson (Karen) of Yorktown, Scott William Johnson (Debbie) of Prospect, Dr. Stephen Michael Johnson and Dr. William H. Gillenwater of Johnson City, Tennessee and Sharon Johnson Perutelli (Mike) of Prospect. He is also survived by his brothers, Charles E. Johnson of Prospect and Samuel M. Johnson (Diane) of Warsaw; sisters, Marie J. Davis of Richmond and Dorotha Mae J. Fahrner (Lee) of Cumberland. He is also survived by six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Mr. Johnson’s family extends heartfelt appreciation to the nurses, dining staff, maintenance staff, therapists and everyone else at The Woodland for providing him a safe, caring and loving environment during his time there.

Funeral services will be private with internment at Amelia Veteran’s Cemetery. Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7059 Relief Fund, 1616 Graham Road, Farmville, VA 23901.