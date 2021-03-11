Jean Lee Hudson Drinkard, 80, passed away on Tuesday, March 9. She was the daughter of the late Willie Eugene and Mary Lee Colgate Hudson and the devoted wife of the late Royal Lee Drinkard, Jr.

Jean Lee was a lifetime member of Southall Memorial United Methodist Church, Saxe and was retired from her position with the United States Postal Service in Farmville, a job she loved and enjoyed so much for over twenty years.

Her life was always centered around her children and their families. She loved nothing more than to have them all together talking over each other while she listened.

Cherishing so many wonderful memories of her, Jean Lee is survived by her five children, Donna Green (Billy) of Phenix, Beth Hall (Randy) of Drakes Branch, Sherrill Pugh (Eddie) of Madisonville, Royal Lee “Buster” Drinkard, III (Christine) of Verona and William “Bill” Drinkard (Becky) of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania; sixteen grandchildren, Trip Green (Marsha), Rick Hall (Nikki), Mitchell Hall (Jessica), Brittany Stephens (Justin), Jessica Duffey, Thomas Hamlet, Ryan Hamlet, Joey Pugh, Andy Drinkard, Megan Drinkard, Lee Drinkard, Britney Armarode, Briana Armarode, Jennifer Townsend (Timothy), Marissa Walsh and Matthew Walsh; ten great-grandchildren, Liam and Scarlett Green, Gracie Hall, Hensley Hall, Brennan and Sebastian Moll, Jay Duffey, Jamie Bolick, Tanner and Trenton Townsend; a special “son”, Justin Young and a sister, Nancy Garrett (Sandy).

Jean Lee was preceded in death by her eldest grandson, Scott Vincent Hall; her great-grandson, Gage Scott Hall and a sister, Ann Marie Goddin.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 12 at Saxe Cemetery, Saxe. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to the Charlotte County Rescue Squad, P O Box 330, Keysville, VA 23947.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Wayland Nursing Home, Keysville for their kind and compassionate care extended to their mother in her final days. The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville is serving the family.