Dec. 16, 1946 – March 17, 2021

James A. Huskey, former Chief of Police at Longwood College, passed away on March 17.

He was born in Farmville on Dec. 16, 1946, the son of the late Dott and Lorena Huskey. Mr. Huskey graduated from Prince Edward Academy and enlisted in the United States Army in 1966. He served with the Army Security Agency on Okinawa Japan during the Vietnam Conflict. After his service in the US Army, Mr. Huskey joined the Longwood Police Department and retired in 1999 as the department’s Chief of Police.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara and two daughters, Tina Robertson of Farmville and Carla Chwat (Andrew) of Dacula, Georgia. He is also survived by one sister, Barbara Kenny (Robert) of Cartersville, as well as a nephew, Brandon Kenny. Mr. Huskey has numerous cousins and lifelong friends in the Central Virginia as well, and he will be dearly missed.

An avid outdoorsman, he is often remembered for his love of the mountains and his days spent walking trails in both Virginia and Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Southside SPCA. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.