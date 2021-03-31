Hunter Tazewell Absher, 26 of Dillwyn, was called home by our heavenly father on March 27. He was born on Jan. 26, 1995 in Charlottesville. He was the son of James Lee Absher Sr. and stepmother, Kimberly Carol of Dillwyn and mother, Jennifer Godsey Cunningham and stepfather, Joseph Cunningham of Wingina.

Hunter was preceded in death by his grandfather, Daniel Lee Absher Jr.

He is survived by his grandparents, Noah and Shirley Godsey of Hagerstown, Maryland and Elijah and Mary Gowin of Buckingham and his grandmother Virginia Taylor Absher of Dillwyn.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, Hunter is survived by five sisters, Danielle Annamarie Absher, Cheyenne Nicole Absher, Savannah Virginia Absher, Summer Brooke Cunningham and Kayli Jo Cunningham; three brothers, James Lee Absher Jr., Jacob Nathaniel Absher and Everett William Absher; two aunts, Candice Godsey-Dowse (Maggie) and Samantha Gowin Smith (Morgan); one uncle, Elijah Gowin Jr.; four nephews, Kelby, Leland, Aiden and Damien and one niece Harley with whom he loved dearly. Hunter’s fiancé, Nicole Danielle Clark, accompanied him on his journey home.

Hunter loved the outdoors animals and of course his numerous friends. He never met a stranger and his personality and outgoing nature enabled to him to befriend all who knew him. Hunter was known for his humor, love of life and natural go with the flow energy. Hunter will truly be missed by all that knew him. Though he was not family, I feel Hunter would want to mention his best friend, Stuart Warren, whom he loved as a brother and passed away last year.

The family has decided to have a private memorial for Hunter and wishes to thank everyone who has visited and been with the family during this difficult time.

Bennett & Barden Funeral Home of Powhatan served the family.