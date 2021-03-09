Hilda Marie Catlett Hicks, 85 of Buckingham, passed peacefully on March 3. She was born Sept. 13, 1935 in Buckingham County, a daughter of the late Thomas H. and Martha A. Catlett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Linwood N. Hicks and her daughter, Lora P. Anderson.

She is survived by her son, Royal Lee Rowe and wife, Pam; her daughter, Cindy Lynn Rowe; two grandchildren, Stacie P. Foster and Michael V. Pruett; two great-grandchildren, Ariel Renae Foster and Cindy Marie Foster; one sister, Cornell C. Martin; one brother, Irvin H. Catlett; a devoted cousin, Bessie Clements; step-daughters, Maria Young Maris and Adriana F. Young; step-granddaughter, Jessica Leigh Maris and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Hilda was one of twelve children. She was preceded in death by two of her brothers, Tom Catlett and Burton Catlett and seven of her sisters, Mary C. Blake, Ethel C. Brent, Nancy C. Coleman, Janet C. Hutchinson; Anna C. Butler, Nellie C. Jenkins and Delma Trower.

Graveside service was held March 8 in the Enon Baptist Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be held later in 2021 when Covid restrictions allow for safe travel. Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn served the family.