Helen Morris Chappell, 98 of New Store, died March 22. She was predeceased by her husband, William C. Chappell Jr. She was born Oct. 31, 1922 in Buckingham County, a daughter of the late Dorothy Senger Morris and Lacy Earl Morris.

She is survived by four daughters, Dorothy F. Chappell of Wheaton, Illinois, Martha E. Chappell of New Store, Jane C. Robinson of New Store and Elizabeth C. Utsch (Glenn) of Grove City, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Mary S. Smelcer (Steve) of Prospect, Anthony C. Shelton (Meaghan) of Rockport, Massachusetts and Christina U. Hartle (Garrett) of East Point, Georgia; four great-grandchildren, William C. Shelton, Fraser A. Shelton, David E. Shelton and Norah Lacy Shelton and many other beloved family.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, March 27 at 2 p.m. in New Store Presbyterian Church Cemetery. COVID precautions requested.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Store Presbyterian Church, c/o Bettie Mitchell, 10938 Francisco Road, Farmville, VA 23901.

Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn, is in charge of arrangements.