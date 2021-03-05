Happy birthday wishes sent out

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will have its regular monthly virtual meeting Sunday, March 14, at 3 p.m. Participants may join by phone. Contact Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 to receive phone instructions. The purpose of the meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the impact this proposed landfill will have on you and your neighbors and provide the most current update.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Jonnie Gadwell of New Jersey and Nellie Moss of Dillwyn. Both have birthdays Saturday, March 6. Berta Childress of Phenix; Margy Smith of Farmville; Annie May Wharam of New Canton are all having birthdays Tuesday, March 9.

Ella May Rutherford located at 981 Trents Mill Road, in Dillwyn, VA 23936 will be turning 100 years young Tuesday, March 9.

She is a wonderful Christian lady who is well thought of and loved by many. She loves getting cards and notes, so whether you know her or not, let’s all make her day special by sending a card and/ or note to her as we all make this day a memorable milestone she cherishes.

Hello this week to our dear friends Pastor Clyde and Eloise Senger of Crewe.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs is having inside services only at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. There will be no Sunday school at this time. Pastor Jeff Worley invites all to attend. For more information contact Worley at (434) 942-4652 or on his home phone at (434) 283-4657.

Ella Mae Dunn and her daughter Diane of Cumberland visited in the home of Grace Hudgins of Cumberland last week.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will be hosting in-house services only Sunday at 10 a.m. until further notice. Masks are required for in-house services. Attendees may tune in from the parking lot on FM 87.9 if they do not feel comfortable coming inside. Pastor Tommy Armstrong and the congregation invites all to attend.

Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 North James Madison Highway, in the Goldhill Area of New Canton will host in-house services every Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. Social distancing and masks are required. Participants must sit in family groups.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

Eastern Standard Time ends and Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 14. So set your clocks ahead (spring forward) one hour before going to bed on Saturday night, March 13.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.