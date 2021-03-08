Give stimulus money to those who truly need it

To the Editor:

Since the COVID outbreak started about a year ago I have received $1,800 from the government, but I do not understand why.

Financially speaking, I am doing better today than I was before the pandemic began. I recently got a job making twice as much as my previous job, and yet the government wants to give me another $1,400 I do not need, nor do I want the government’s money.

If you are like me and you were doing perfectly fine before the pandemic, have experienced little financial set back because of the pandemic and will continue to do fine long after this is over, I would encourage you to do two things. First, write your Congressman and ask him to give the money to people who need it the most. Second, when Congress ignores you and adds billions to our national debt to give government money to people who do not need or deserve it, give that money to people in our community who need it the most.

Make a donation to FACES food pantry to help feed families during the pandemic. Give to Energy Share, the program with Dominion Energy that helps struggling customers pay their bills. There are a lot of people who need help during the pandemic.

If you are not one of them, I would encourage you to do what our government is not smart enough to do and give your extra money the government gives you to help local families who truly need the help in this time of need.

Matthew Ridout

Prospect