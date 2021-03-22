Falcons outscore Warriors, 82-62

Fuqua School’s varsity football team outlasted host Richmond Christian School on Saturday afternoon, March 20, in a remarkably high-scoring affair, ultimately earning an 82-62 victory.

“It was a wild game,” Falcons Head Coach Ben Manis said.

He explained that the game came together on late notice and during Fuqua’s spring break.

The Falcons ended up having 13 players on hand Saturday in Chesterfield.

“Neither team could stop each other,” Manis said.

It was a two-point game at halftime.

“We kept trying to figure out where the soft spot was, and finally, I think we ran the same play about eight or 10 times in the fourth quarter to pick up anywhere from 30 to 70 yards, and most of them ended up being touchdowns,” the coach said.

Falcons junior quarterback Nate Reed threw and ran for a total of six touchdowns and accounted for approximately 350 yards of offense. He also helped his team put pressure on Richmond Christian by successfully executing 2-point conversions, including on passes to senior tight end Luke Gee.

Senior running back Jackson Allen scored five touchdowns and ran for around 350 yards.

“There were so many stats, it was hard to keep up with,” Manis said.

Provided Fuqua’s coaching staff, support staff and players test negative for COVID-19, the Falcons (2-2) are set to visit Virginia Episcopal School on Thursday, March 25, at 2 p.m.