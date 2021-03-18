Falcons earn first win

Fuqua School’s varsity football team survived a back-and-forth contest Friday night, March 12, against visiting Virginia Episcopal School to emerge with a 34-30 victory.

After seeing his team fight hard but fall in the final minute of its season opener Feb. 26 and then seeing it get blown out in Chesapeake the next week, Falcons Head Coach Ben Manis was pleased to see his players achieve their first win this spring.

“They came out ready to go and played with great emotion,” he said.

The Falcons (1-2) were able to earn the go-ahead score against the Bishops when junior quarterback/safety Nate Reed hit senior running back/linebacker Jackson Allen for a touchdown pass.

Later, Reed completed a clutch touchdown pass on fourth down to sophomore wide receiver Matthew Pembelton to put the Falcons up by two scores and bring them to their final, 34-point scoring total.

Highlighting standout Fuqua performers for the game, Manis praised Jackson for his play on offense and defense; Reed for his throwing accuracy, running and stiff defensive play; senior lineman Ryan Ledger for his defense; and senior wing back/cornerback Hayes Barton for filling in for injured senior linebacker/running back Sean Bradley.