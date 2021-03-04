Eugene S. Talley Jr. passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus, Monday, March 1. He was born the eldest of 11 children on Oct. 17, 1926 to Eugene S. Talley, Sr. and Annie Louise Hall.

At the age of 17 he joined the United States Navy later to retire from the United States Coast Guard. He served in WWII and rode on a Landing Ship Tank, which he was always so grateful and proud to share his experience with everyone. He married the love of his life, Jeanie Marie Talley, and was married for 48 years until her passing in May of 2015. He loved to read until the last several years due to his failing health. He loved cats and kittens of all kind. He was a very kind, generous man and a true “Southern Gentleman”. Mr. Talley was a member of the Stone Wall Masonic Lodge and received his 50-year membership award for which he was most proud.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, James Ray, Robert, Rodney, Naomi, Janice, Elwood and Norman.

He is survived by his longtime friend and caregiver of 44 years, Lisa L. Lightfoot of New Canton. He is also survived by two brothers and their families Wayne and David Talley of Mechanicsville and a sister and her family Jean Talley Reed of Mechanicsville.

Special thanks to friends and caregivers Anne Lightfoot and Sylvia Maxey Lee.

Graveside services will be held Friday, March 5 at 1 p.m. in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, 3808 Troublesome Creek Road, Dillwyn, with Military Honors and Masonic Rights. Pastor Anthony Sacco will be presiding over the service.