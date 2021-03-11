Dukes stand out at state meet

There were individual standouts on both the boys and girls teams for Cumberland County High School at the 2021 Virginia High School League State Class 1 and 2 Indoor Track and Field Championships in Lynchburg Wednesday, March 3.

The Dukes placed 13th out of 29 teams to generate points. The Lady Dukes placed 21st out of 29 teams.

In the boys 55-meter hurdles, Cumberland junior Mario Carter placed third with a time of 8.49 seconds, and Dukes junior Nasir McDonald placed fifth with an 8.79-second time.

McDonald placed fourth in the boys long jump with a 19-foot-9-inch leap, and Carter finished sixth in the boys triple jump with a 39-1/2 result.

In the girls long jump, Lady Dukes sophomore Nalonda Henderson earned third with a 14-9 1/2 leap. She also placed seventh in the girls shot put with a 29-6 1/2 throw.

The Cumberland girls 4-by-200-meter relay team was also a top-eight finisher, completing the race with a time of 2:09.55 to place eighth.