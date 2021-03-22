Diann Byrd Inge, 71, died Thursday, March 18, in Farmville.

She is survived by her long-time partner, Scott Peacock.

A Farmville-based psychotherapist, Ms. Inge received a BA degree from New College in Sarasota, Florida, earned a MA degree from California Institute of Asian Studies in San Francisco, California and an MS degree from California State University at Hayward, California. Outside her medical practice she was an avid gardener.

Ms. Inge was the daughter of the late Rosa and Richard Inge of Farmville.

Other survivors include her sister, Jane Inge, and brother-in-law, Matthew Witkowski of Lake Monticello; nephew, Jesse Inge Witkowski of Arlington and several cousins.

A memorial service is not scheduled at this time.