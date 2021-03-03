Cutting a latte ribbon with grande scissors
The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Starbucks to Farmville and to the chamber family with a socially distanced ribbon-cutting event. Pictured are, from left, Anne Tyler Paulek, Greg Strapach, Kaylan Woke and Alexis Robins. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)
