CuCPS staff receives SVRTC Awards

Each year the Southside Virginia Regional Technology Consortium (SVRTC) hosts an awards banquet to recognize individuals at member districts who help forward the use of technology to achieve the mission of the SVRTC.

Each school division selects recipients in each of three categories — Technology Teacher Award, Instructional Technology Support Award and Technology Support Award.

Emily Overstreet, a Cumberland Elementary School art teacher, received the Technology Teacher Award. This award recognizes a classroom teacher who advances learning through integration of technology into the curriculum.

Charlie Motter, a fifth grade mathematics teacher and instructional technology resource specialist, received the Instructional Technology Support Award. This award recognizes an instructional support person who advances a school division’s technology environment through providing crucial instructional technology support. This individual may be anyone who supports maintaining an environment where technology assists school division’s stakeholders in accomplishing their educational goals.

Jeff Dingeldein, a division network administrator and instructional technology resource specialist, received the Technology Support Award. This award recognizes a technology support person who advances a school division’s technology environment through providing crucial tech support. This individual may be anyone who supports maintaining an environment where technology assists all school division’s stakeholders in accomplishing their educational goals.

This year, due to the pandemic, the 15th Annual Awards Banquet was held virtually. A small reception was held prior to the Zoom session. First Lady Pamela Northam and State Senator Frank Ruff attended the ceremony and congratulated the winners. Award recipients will be recognized at the April 1 meeting of the Cumberland County School Board.