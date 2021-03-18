COVID knocks Lancers out of WBI

Due to a positive COVID-19 test by a Tier One individual and subsequent contract tracing within the program, the Longwood women’s basketball team has withdrawn from the 2021 Women’s Basketball Invitational.

The Lancers were one of eight teams set to participate in the three-day tournament in Frankfort, Ky., this Friday through Sunday, March 19-21, after receiving the program’s first-ever postseason bid of the Division I era.

Longwood earned the historic WBI invitation on the strength of a breakthrough season under third-year head coach Rebecca Tillett, who led the Lancers to a third-place finish in the Big South, a 14-11 overall record and to the semifinals of the 2021 Big South Championship. The Lancers set program records in both Big South wins and winning percentage, finishing at 12-6 in league play, and a11-3 record in Willett Hall.

“While we’re really disappointed to be unable to participate in a historic postseason for us, nothing diminishes what this team has been able to do together,” Tillett said. “In a time when people are separated from their families and facing real hardships, our team was able to put each other first and find a way to create joy, love and a family atmosphere when we’re all missing that so much. We look forward to the time when we can get back together safely, and we look forward to continued success.”