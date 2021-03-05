Seay Milling and Machinery Co. is the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce’s Community Pride winner for February. “We’re so grateful for their staff, inventory and always being there for our community. They’re proud chamber members and a great small business,” Community Pride Committee Chairman Jordan Miles said. Pictured are, from left, chamber officers Eddie Slagle, Jordan Miles, Barbara Wheeler, and Seay Milling team members Larry Morris, Anthony Moitoza, Mike Erickson, Nelson Sharpe Jr., Stevan Harris, John Lightfoot, Mike Brown, Charlie Brown, Marie Parker, Debbie Bersch and Roma Morris. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)