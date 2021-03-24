Caroline “Betsy” Hardiman Pankey passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on March 23. She was born Sept. 23, 1938 in Farmville to William E. Hardiman Jr. and Caroline Davies Hardiman.

Betsy was a devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William “Buddy” A. Pankey III; daughter, Jennifer Moore Pankey; granddaughter, Jennifer Ainsley Bryant and her sister in law, Betty Ruth Pankey Ranson.

She is survived by her daughter, Caroline “Beth” P. Bryant (Harry); granddaughters, Breanne B. Allen (Tyler) and Caroline B. Reames (Austin); great grandchildren, Bryant, Maebry and Maclaine Allen; sister, Peggy H. Carter; brother in law,George A. Pankey (Susan); sister in law, Charlotte P. Harper and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to The Hospice of Virginia, Farmville, Faye and Wanda Bryant for their friendship and loving care and family and friends for the calls, prayers and cards during her illness.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 26 at 2 p.m. in First Baptist Church, Dillwyn with interment in Arvon Baptist Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends an hour prior to service. Memorial contributions may be made to Arvonia Volunteer Fire Dept. or First Baptist Church, Dillwyn.

Dunkum Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.