Brewery releases new brew
Three Roads Brewing and the Southside SPCA held a Can-Can Event fundraiser on Saturday, March 20, at Three Roads Brewing in Farmville.
During the event, the brewery released their newest craft beer called the Top Dog Blonde and unveiled a special four pack featuring the Southside SPCA special label.
Three Roads Brewing donated $2 from every four-pack sold to the Southside SPCA.
PHOTOS BY CRYSTAL VANDEGRIFT
