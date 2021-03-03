Bill would limit state control of elections

To the Editor:

HR 1 is a piece of legislation being drafted in Washington, D.C., right now that, if passed, will take the ability of our commonwealth to control our voting process away from us.

There is a host of other issues with this piece of legislation all having to deal with censoring free speech and otherwise making political incumbents much less accountable. Voters can find and read a synopsis of this bill on the internet.

The question for all of us is how far we are willing to allow our elected leadership to go curtailing and infringing those rights guaranteed by our Constitution. How long are we expected to allow this obtrusive and unlawful behavior by these politicians to continue?

Newsworthy journalists are reporting this bad behavior, but there is little being said about any remedy. The courts are Americans’ last vestige of hope, and up until recently, it would have been unimaginable that justices are unwilling to take up the debates regarding this radical and political new direction.

Given our current political climate, American voters and citizens are rightfully left with a feeling of helplessness in these matters. One can only wonder how long it will be until citizens turn to far less respectable and peaceful remedies if this behavior is allowed to continue.

Royalty and its associated tyranny were tossed out of America over 200 years ago, only, it seems, to have been replaced by royal rabble of our own creation.

Peter Kapuscinski

Dillwyn