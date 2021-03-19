Bill Moss will be missed

Everyone needs to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccination. You can do this by going to www.vaccinate.virginia.gov. Once you register, it does not take long. Please remember to answer all calls, even if you think it is spam.

Our sympathy is extended to the Moss family of Dillwyn. Bill Lewis Moss, 79 of Dillwyn, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, March 13. He has been a prominent business leader in Buckingham County for many years. He will be greatly missed.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Larry Boyles of Dillwyn and Savannah Dickson of Cumberland both having birthdays Friday, March 19; Pat Mize of Dillwyn, and Lois Bickford, of Farmville, both having birthdays Monday, March 22; Larry Barrone of Farmville, Tuesday, March 23; Daniel Sprouse of Palmyra, and Taylor Wright of Cumberland, both having birthdays Wednesday, March 24; and Stephanie Waycaster of Powhatan who is having a birthday Thursday, March 25.

Visiting the home of Gladys Lesueur of Dillwyn was her friend Jane Grey of Rice last weekend.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will have services Sunday at 10 a.m. until further notice. Masks are required. Also you may tune in from the parking lot on your radio at 87.9 FM if you do not feel comfortable coming in. There will be a Good Friday service Friday, April 2, at 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday service Sunday, April 4, at 10 a.m. Both services will be conducted in the same manner as the usual Sunday morning worship service. Pastor Tommy Armstrong and congregation invites all to attend.

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Goldhill Area of New Canton will host a drive-in Easter Sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 4. No other services will be held that day.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs is hosting inside services only at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. There will be no Sunday school at this time. Pastor Jeff Worley cordially invites all to attend. For further information contact Worley at (434) 942-4652 or on his home phone at (434) 283-4657.

Prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

Spring will officially arrive Saturday, March 20, at 5:37 a.m.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.