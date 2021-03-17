Beef and commodity prices listed

Virginia Market News Service reported the following weekly ag trends on March 12.

In Virginia, state graded feeder cattle unevenly steady with head counts increasing significantly. Feeder cattle at regular auction sales mostly steady to $3 higher. Slaughter cows mostly $1 to $4 lower. Wheat 8 cents lower, new crop mostly 5 cents lower. Corn mostly 6 cents to 13 cents higher, new crop 8 cents higher. Soybeans mostly 1 cent to 3 cents higher, new crop 13 cents higher.

State Graded Feeder Steers, Medium and Large 1

400-500 lbs. $145-$173, average $168.97

500-600 lbs. $123- $169.50, average $160.41

600-700 lbs. $127- $158.50, average $150.23

700-800 lbs. $123.50- $141, average $134.96

State Graded Feeder Heifers, Medium and Large 1

400-500 lbs. $110-$141, average $134.50

500-600 lbs. $108.50- $134, average $126.88

600-700 lbs. $99-$131, average $119.82

700-800 lbs. $65-$126, average $115.17

Slaughter Cows

Boning, 800-1200 lbs. $40-$65, average $54.30

Breakers, 1200-1600 lbs. $47-$68, average $57.81

Wheat

Eastern Shore new crop $5.81-$5.91; Middle Peninsula $6.28, new crop $6.26; Norfolk new crop $6.36; Richmond-Petersburg new crop $6.01; Roanoke $6.98, new crop $6.61; Wakefield new crop $6.36.

Corn

Eastern Shore $5.69- $5.78, new crop $4.89; Harrisonburg $5.89- $5.94; Middle Peninsula $5.69, new crop $4.79; Norfolk new crop $4.79- $5.04; Richmond-Petersburg $5.80, new crop $5.19; Wakefield $5.89- $6.09, new crop $5.04- $5.44

Soybeans

Eastern Shore $13.69- $13.94, new crop $11.94- $11.99; Harrisonburg $13.09-$13.94, new crop $11.84; Middle Peninsula $14.24, new crop $12.14; Norfolk $14.39, new crop $12.24-$12.54; Richmond-Petersburg $14.41-$14.44, new crop $12.19-$12.29; Wakefield $14.29-$14.39, new crop $12.44-$12.49.

Livestock prices per hundredweight; grain prices per bushel.