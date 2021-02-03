Winter coat drive

Members of the Kappa Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority collected coats, jackets and winter accessories with the help of the communities of southside Virginia. The activity was one of several community service projects of the sorority. This year, the items have been donated to the Department of Social Services in Farmville. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is a community service organization whose motto is“Service to all Mankind.” Pictured are: (from left to right) sorority members Avis J. Gresby and Vera Cooke-Merritt. Not pictured are Chelsie Townsend and Darius Baskerville, family services specialist at the Department of Social Services. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)