Warm meals available at two fire stations
Warm meals are again being provided by the Red Cross Monday and Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Meherrin Volunteer Fire Department and the Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department.
The Rice Volunteer Fire Department will be providing cold meals Monday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
