Two Longwood students struck by a vehicle

A motor vehicle struck two Longwood University students Tuesday night, Feb. 2, in downtown Farmville.

Farmville Police Chief Andy Ellington said his department received a call regarding the incident around 6:20 p.m.

“A motor vehicle had struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk there at Putney and South Main,” he said. “Officers arrived on scene, and it had actually been two pedestrians that had been struck, which turned out to be university students.

“One of them was complaining of a leg injury and was transported to the emergency room,” he continued. “The second patient refused treatment at the time. However, later on, once they got back to their dorm room, they started experiencing some back pain, and the rescue squad picked them up and took them on up to be checked out as well.”

Ellington said both patients were treated at Centra Southside Community Hospital, and neither sustained life-threatening injuries.

“The crash remains under investigation at this time, but no charges have been made,” Ellington said Wednesday morning, Feb. 3.

He affirmed that it was not yet clear why the vehicle struck the pedestrians.

“We’re trying to determine, No. 1, did they have the walk light?” he said. “Was the walk light in the pedestrians’ favor or not? And witnesses say that the driver of the motor vehicle had the green light, so we’re just verifying all statements and all to make sure that all statements are true and correct to whether or not we’re going to make any charges.”