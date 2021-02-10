Third winter storm in two weeks is on the way

An eventful February for winter weather continues this week as the Farmville area is again the subject of its third Winter Storm Watch in two weeks.

The watch begins Thursday at 1 p.m. and lasts until Friday at 1 p.m. as a wintry mix is expected to change to all snow with accumulations of up to five inches for Cumberland and Buckingham counties and up to four inches for Prince Edward County before it is finished.

The long-term weather event is expected to begin Thursday around 10 p.m. and continue until around 5 p.m. Friday. Another round of wintry precipitation is expected to come through the area Saturday at around 2 a.m. and continue until 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Temperatures are expected to hover at or just below the freezing mark for much of the event making it difficult for forecasters to determine if the precipitation will be mostly ice or snow at this point.

VDOT has issues a release saying they are ready for the winter weather and will be working around the clock to keep the primary roads clear by plowing and treating them with salt and/or sand before moving to the secondary roads.