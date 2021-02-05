The workout resumes
Southside Virginia Family YMCA Membership Coordinator Tiffany Gee, in foreground, and Program Director Stephanie Carwile, at right in back, get in some exercise recently at the Y in Farmville. While taking the necessary COVID-related precautions, the YMCA is welcoming back those looking to stay healthy and fit.
