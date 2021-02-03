Students can learn to fly

The Virginia Space Grant Consortium (VSGC), in partnership with Averett University, Aviation Adventures and the Virginia Department of Aviation is offering flight academies at no cost for high school students statewide.

A virtual ground school and in-person flight training will be offered between June 21 and July 16 for selected students who have shown an interest in becoming a commercial pilot and have shown an interest and passion for science, technology, engineering or math (STEM).

Qualified applicants must be U.S. citizens, Virginia residents and 16 years old by the start of the Academy session. They must also be able to pass an FAA flight physical exam upon acceptance into the program. Up to 30 students will be selected. In order to participate in the program, students must make themselves fully available for all program activities between June 21 and July 16.

The application deadline is February 28. Learn more about the Pathways Flight Academies and the application process at http://vsgc.odu.edu/pathwaysflightacademies.