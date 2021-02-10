February 10, 2021

Southside Electric donates to VCBF

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Joy Stump, community relations coordinator for Southside Electric Cooperative, holds a check for $3,500 along with Juanita Giles, executive director of the Virginia Children’s Book Festival (VCBF). Southside Electric Cooperative made the donation to VCBF in support of its 2021 book festival. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)

