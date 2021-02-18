Simón Bolívar Alvarez Reyes, 93, of Quito, Ecuador was called to God’s presence peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Jan.29, while at his home after a prolonged fight with kidney failure. He was born on May 10, 1927, son of Alfonso Alvarez and Maria Luisa Reyes.

Simón Bolívar Alvarez Reyes had a fruitful life as a caring husband, respected father, humorous grandfather and an unparalleled and loyal friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his beloved wife María Teresa.

He leaves the seeds of his wonderful life in his children, Patricio, Diego, y Consuelo Alvarez; his daughter-in-laws, Rocío Lalama and Mónica Fernández; his son-in-law, Gary Lutz; his grandchildren, Pablo, Gabriel, Isabela Alvarez Lalama, Ricardo, Dieguito Andrés, Valeria, Christian Alvarez Fernández and Henry Manuel Lutz; his brothers, Galo, Alicia and Manuel Egas Reyes; Gabriel, Enrique, Emma, Vicente, Rodrigo, Mercedes, Ernesto and Carlos Alvarez Saá; Victor, Blanca, Clemencia, Beatriz, Magdalena and Ligia Alvarez del Pozo.

Visitation was held at his home in Quito followed by a virtual mass celebrated at Camposanto Monte Olivo in Quito, Ecuador on Feb. 1.

A memorial mass in his honor will be held on Feb. 26 at Saint Theresa Catholic Church in Farmville at 9 a.m.