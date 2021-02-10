Registration open for spring rec sports
The Cumberland County Recreation Department is accepting registrations for spring baseball, softball and T-ball. Registration forms can be located at www.cumberlandrec.weebly.com. Ages for participation are from 4-12. Send any questions to tgilliam@cumberlandcounty.virginia.gov or call (804) 492-9345.
